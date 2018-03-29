DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Farmers Plan To Plant More Soybeans Than Corn

Josh Peterson
Mar. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers are joining with other farmers across the country in planting more soybeans than corn this spring.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Minnesota farmers intend to plant 7.9 million acres of soybeans this year, compared with 7.5 million acres of corn.

That would be Minnesota’s lowest corn acreage since 2006, and a 7 percent decrease from last year. The projection for soybean acres represents a 3 percent decline from 2017, when Minnesota farmers also planted more soybeans than corn.

Soybeans have been more profitable than corn lately.

Minnesota sugarbeet producers intend to plant nearly 423,000 acres, up slightly from 2017.

The USDA also projects a 38 percent jump for Minnesota spring wheat to 1.6 million acres and a 35 percent increase in oat acres to 230,000.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Annual Downtown Golf Spring Open to Benefit Brainerd Restoration

CLC Softball Off To Hot Start This Season

Randall Man Injured In Farm Accident

Dayton Vows Veto of Bill Authorizing Enbridge Pipeline

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Softball Ready Surprise Once Again In 2018

Fresh off a program-best third place finish at the NSIC conference softball tournament last season, the Beavers are ready to prove people wrong
Posted on Mar. 29 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Softball Ready Surprise Once Again In 2018

Posted on Mar. 29 2018

Annual Downtown Golf Spring Open to Benefit Brainerd Restoration

Posted on Mar. 29 2018

DNR Warns Everyone To Stay Off Ice

Posted on Mar. 29 2018

Regulators Ask Judge To Allow Changes To Wild Rice Water Quality Standard

Posted on Mar. 29 2018

Proposed Bill Would Hold Protestors Financially Liable For Property Damage

Posted on Mar. 29 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.