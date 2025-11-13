Nov 13, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Minnesota Expected to Experience La Niña Effects This Winter

Minnesota may experience a more intense winter this year.

With a La Niña weather pattern expected, there could be lower temperatures and above-normal precipitation over the course of the season. That would be a change from 2024-25 when Minnesota saw below-average snowfall, with the Twin Cities getting around 30 inches and Duluth sitting around the 40-inch range.

After experiencing a milder winter last time, Crow Wing County and resorts in the Brainerd Lakes Area are preparing for a different story this go-around.

