Minnesota Estimates $820M Increase in Projected Budget Surplus

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2023

Minnesota budget officials are projecting a larger than expected surplus for this year – almost 50% larger than was projected earlier this year.

Minnesota Management and Budget reports a balance of $820 million higher than the previous $1.6 billion projection. The difference between the estimated and actual ending balance of $820 million will be added to the projected surplus for the fiscal year 2025-24 biennium.

