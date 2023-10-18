Minnesota Estimates $820M Increase in Projected Budget Surplus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota budget officials are projecting a larger than expected surplus for this year – almost 50% larger than was projected earlier this year.

Minnesota Management and Budget reports a balance of $820 million higher than the previous $1.6 billion projection. The difference between the estimated and actual ending balance of $820 million will be added to the projected surplus for the fiscal year 2025-24 biennium.

