Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Eases COVID-19 Rules, Mask Mandate Ends By July 1

Betsy Melin — May. 6 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced a three-step timeline for lifting nearly all the state’s COVID-19 restrictions by May 28 and dropping the statewide masking requirement no later than July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older get their first dose of vaccine.

“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” Walz said in a statement.

The first step, which takes effect at noon Friday, removes capacity limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, and ends the mask requirement outdoors except for large venues with over 500 people. It also eliminates the state-established mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants.

The second step begins May 28, when remaining capacity and distancing limits will end, including for indoor events and gatherings. But masks will still be required indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

The third step, once the state hits the 70% vaccination target but no later than July 1, lifts all remaining masking requirements.

About 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series. The governor’s office says the state is on track to hit the 70% mark by the end of June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

1,661 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Walz to Announce Timeline to End All COVID-19 Restrictions in MN

Sanford Health of Bemidji Adds New Vaccination Strategies

BSU to Hold Majority Courses In-Person for Fall Semester

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.