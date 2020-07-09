Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Driver’s Manual Updated After Anniversary Of Philando Castile’s Death

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 9 2020

The Minnesota Driver’s Manual has been updated to include information on what drivers and law enforcement should do during a traffic stop when a driver has a firearm.

The changes come after the death of Philando Castile, who was legally carrying a firearm when a police officer shot and killed him during a traffic stop. Philando Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, advocated for additional information to ensure consistent law enforcement practices, so drivers would know what to expect when stopped by law enforcement.

The added information is available on page 40 of the Minnesota Driver’s Manual.

By — Chantelle Calhoun

