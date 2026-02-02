Minnesota DNR, White Earth Nation Sign MOU on Natural Resources Management

Leadership from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the White Earth Nation joined Gov. Tim Walz to sign a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony in the Minnesota State Capitol today.

A press release from the Minnesota DNR says the document formalizes the DNR and White Earth Nation’s longstanding government-to-government relationship for managing land, water, fish, wildlife, and other natural resources within the White Earth State Forest.

“Stewardship of our natural resources is a collective responsibility,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside White Earth Nation and grateful for this strong and established partnership in conservation.”

While the DNR and White Earth Nation have a long history of coordination and shared stewardship of natural resources, the details of this work hadn’t been formally memorialized or documented until now.

“The MOU represents a critical step toward restoring Tribal cultural, historical and environmental values,” said White Earth Nation Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks in a statement. “This agreement establishes a framework for collaborative management, ensuring Tribal care of our homelands and decisions that reflect cultural responsibilities and stewardship.”

Among the specific areas of coordination documented in the agreement are aquatic invasive species prevention, fisheries, forestry, lands, water resources, wildlife, and wild rice. The agreement also outlines coordination on setting seasons for waterfowl, deer, bear, small game, and furbearers and related management activities, including chronic wasting disease prevention and mitigation.