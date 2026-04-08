Apr 8, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Minnesota DNR Warning Public About Spring Fire Danger

Snow may have fallen across Minnesota over the past week, but fire danger remains high. The state Department of Natural Resources has put their spring fire restrictions into place.

“If we go a stretch of four or five days without any rain or snow, that that activity starts to pick up,” said the DNR’s Ben Lang, an assistant area forester for Bemidji and a fire team leader. “As soon as this melts, we’ll be right back in fire season like we always are.”

Fire danger increases in spring as snow melts and materials get drier. There is currently a higher fire risk than usual in the Bemidji area, with brush and debris burning continuing from the June 2025 wind storm and leftover debris becoming unwanted fire fuel.

The full list of burning restrictions by county can be found on the DNR website, which is updated frequently to address changing weather conditions and fire safety needs.

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