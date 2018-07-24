Minnesota DNR To Release Statewide Deer Management Plan
After years of planning, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to release its first statewide deer management plan later today.
The plan sets new goals and priorities, increases formal opportunities for citizens to influence deer decisions, and aims for a disease-free deer population.
It follows a two-year planning effort that involved statewide meetings and hundreds of in-depth conversations with citizens and stakeholders.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More
This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More
It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More
"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More