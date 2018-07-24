Lakeland PBS
Minnesota DNR To Release Statewide Deer Management Plan

Josh Peterson
Jul. 24 2018
After years of planning, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to release its first statewide deer management plan later today.

The plan sets new goals and priorities, increases formal opportunities for citizens to influence deer decisions, and aims for a disease-free deer population.

It follows a two-year planning effort that involved statewide meetings and hundreds of in-depth conversations with citizens and stakeholders.

