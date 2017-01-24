Minnesota DNR To Host Public Meetings For Deer Management Plans

Minnesota might soon have its first-ever deer management plan and the Department of Natural Resources is looking for public input. The DNR will hold a public forum to discuss goals and values for the general public in February.

Using input from a wide range of stakeholders throughout the summer and fall, committee members are helping the department create a draft of potential deer management goals. This draft will be discussed at 12 meetings through out the state.

“When people think about deer management, hunting often comes to mind,” said Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader, in a statement. “Although hunting opportunities are an important aspect of the plan, it must also balance a wide variety of perspectives and define collaborative ways to enhance deer management and the habitats that sustain deer.”

Meeting participants will be asked for their feedback on the draft goals, including identifying any goals that may have been missed, and suggesting how the department could best achieve each goal, according to a press release.

The Bemidji meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

More information about the planning process and the committee is available on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deerplan.

More information on deer management is on the DNR website at www.mndnr.gov/deer.