Minnesota DNR to Hold Informational Meeting on Management of Mille Lacs Lake

The Minnesota DNR is inviting anyone interested in fisheries management of Mille Lacs Lake to an information meeting on the Thursday evening before Fishing Opener. The meeting will discuss the status of the fishery, background on the creel survey program and 2026 results, species population modeling and the process of setting regulations. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 from 6-8pm at Hazelton Town Hall in Aitkin. more information can be found at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/news/2026/04/23/minnesota-dnr-hosts-public-meeting-mille-lacs-lake-fisheries-management