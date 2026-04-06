Minnesota DNR Seeks Public Input On Itasca State Park Management Plan Amendments

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on two draft amendments for Itasca State Park management plans.

“We’re doing two plan amendments to the 1983 Itasca State Park Management Plan.” explained Minnesota DNR Division of Parks and Trails’ Jade Templin, “One plan amendment deals primarily with overnight use and winter services, primarily winter trail use. And then the other plan amendment deals with redevelopment of two of the boat accesses on lake by task of the boat, access at the airport campground, and the boat access that is near Douglas Lodge at the southern end of the lake.”

The DNR announced the proposed amendment at the beginning of March and have been accepting public input for a month. The main goal of the first amendment is to bring more people to the park in wintertime with plans to double the amount of cross-country ski trails and provide more overnight lodging opportunities.

“With the addition of the equipment rentals, we’re really hoping we can we can bring more people to the park and that can enjoy the park in that season for state parks, where we’re open all year round.” said Templin, “But most people think of us and visit us in the summer and we have these facilities here. They’re open and available to Minnesotans all year round and we want to make sure people understand that and have activities and opportunities that they’ll enjoy.”

The second proposed amendment to the State Park Management Plan has to do with the redevelopment of two public water accesses to protect Lake Itasca water quality by consolidating drive in boat access and advising more boat carry-ins.

“Once we’re finished with Public Review, will collect all those comments and take them back internally and do some review. See if there’s any tweaking or changing we want to make to the proposals. And at that point, once we’re confident that that we have the proposals as as ready to go, they would be signed by director of the Division of Parks and Trails, who works for the Commissioner of Natural Resources. And once they’re signed and they’re approved, we can we can look at starting to make some changes, do some implementation.”

Public comment on the management plan amendments is open through this Friday, April 10th. The input section and amendment specifics can be found on the DNR website.