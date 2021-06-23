Minnesota DNR Seeing More Fish Die-Offs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Each year, when the warm weather rolls in, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expect to see fish die-off. However, due to uncharacteristically warm weather this year, fish die-offs are being seen more.

Die-offs happen because a fish cannot adapt or change as quickly as its habitat does. Die-offs are also the result of opportunistic infections that spread in fish populations that are already stressed after the spawning season.

“This week and the week before has been pretty compressed with many fish die-offs related to the prolonged stretch of hot weather,” said Tom Burri, limnology consultant with the DNR. “When temperatures change, fish don’t necessarily have the adaptability to respond as comfortably and effectively as some of these infectious agents, so it causes sickness and death, just like it does in humans.”

Anyone that sees more than five dead fish in one area is encouraged to call the DNR at 1-800-422-0798.

