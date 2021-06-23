Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DNR Seeing More Fish Die-Offs

Chris BurnsJun. 22 2021

Each year, when the warm weather rolls in, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expect to see fish die-off. However, due to uncharacteristically warm weather this year, fish die-offs are being seen more.

Die-offs happen because a fish cannot adapt or change as quickly as its habitat does. Die-offs are also the result of opportunistic infections that spread in fish populations that are already stressed after the spawning season.

“This week and the week before has been pretty compressed with many fish die-offs related to the prolonged stretch of hot weather,” said Tom Burri, limnology consultant with the DNR. “When temperatures change, fish don’t necessarily have the adaptability to respond as comfortably and effectively as some of these infectious agents, so it causes sickness and death, just like it does in humans.”

Anyone that sees more than five dead fish in one area is encouraged to call the DNR at 1-800-422-0798.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Lakes Jam Music Festival Makes Lineup Change

Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition Announced for 2021

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

Bemidji Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.