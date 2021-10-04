Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DNR Plans Review of Mining Risk to Boundary Waters

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators will take public comments in November and December as part of a court-ordered review of whether the state’s regulations for nonferrous mining are adequate to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The Department of Natural Resources on Monday laid out plans for the review, which affects the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely. The DNR will consider the comments, then issue an initial order by mid-September 2022 that could lead to more proceedings.

Twin Metals says its design would protect the wilderness. But opponents say it’s too risky to allow any copper-nickel mining upstream from the Boundary Waters.

