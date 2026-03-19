Mar 19, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota DNR K-9 Partner, Fennec, Passes Away

fennec cg

The Minnesota DNR has reported the passing of one of their K-9 partners. Fennec, a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois, died yesterday after a battle with cancer. Fennec joined the DNR in 2020, working first with Major Scott Staples, and more recently with Conservation Officer Mike Fairbanks. Fennec was also well known in Itasca County and beyond, and officials say he was a fine ambassador for the DNR who participated in many public events throughout the state, including the Minnesota State Fair. Fennec was trained to detect wild fish and game, firearms, and shell casings, as well as to locate people. Throughout his career, he played a critical role in locating key evidence and searching for people. Officials say Fennec was working on behalf of Minnesota’s people and natural resources until just hours before his death.

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