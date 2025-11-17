Nov 17, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota DNR Hosts Free Park Day on Black Friday

The Minnesota DNR offers four Free Park Days each season and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say that the Free Park Days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s State Parks and Recreation Areas. All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on November 28th, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day.

