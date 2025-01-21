Minnesota DNR Hosts First Free Park Day of 2025

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosting its first Free Park Day of 2025 yesterday, where vehicle permit fees were waived at all 73 state parks and recreation areas.

Free Park Day is designed to encourage Minnesotans to spend some time out in nature. Research shows many health and wellness benefits to getting active, and that contact with nature can improve one’s physical, mental, and spiritual health.

DNR Parks & Trails Division Director Ann Pierce said, “The American Psychological Society also has shared that exposure to nature is linked to benefits including improved attention, lower stress, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, and even have shown that there’s an increase in empathy and cooperation.”

The next Minnesota Free Park Day will take place on Saturday, April 26th.