Nov 17, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota DNR Hosting Free Park Day on Black Friday

If you’re looking for something to do on Black Friday this year, remember that entrance to all Minnesota State Parks is free that day.

The Minnesota DNR offers four Free Park Days each season, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say that the Free Park Days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s State Parks and Recreation Areas.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on Friday, November 28, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

paths sqk

11-17-2025

Community

Paths to Dignity Project Hosts Bemidji Concerts For Local Homeless Communities

sensories staff thumbnail with credit

11-17-2025

Business

In Business: 1 Family Has Hopes of Revitalizing Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji

casanova tbnl

11-17-2025

News

Kitchigami Regional Library System Hosts Award-Winning Author Mary Casanova

BSU Beavers Soccer Generic new logo sqk

11-17-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Earns 2-Seed, Will Host NCAA Central Region Tournament First & Second Rounds