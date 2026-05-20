Minnesota DNR, Crow Wing County Progressing On Flanders Fire Origin

Those working on recovery efforts for the Flanders Fire aftermath have identified the origin point.

Minnesota DNR investigators say that the 1,600-plus acre fire is believed to have started at a location near the north shore of Flanders Lake.

While the Environmental Protection Agency does classify wildfires as natural disasters, many of them are caused by human-related events.

Sheriff Klang believes that the Flanders Fire falls under that category.

“Some of the things that I looked at when I came out here is obviously there’s no power lines or there’s nothing to ignite it,” Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said. “On Saturday, it was a beautiful day and there was no lightning. So, that leaves me to believe that it was man-made and whether or not it was intentional, we have no idea.”

A few spots have been brought up as likely culprits, including what appears to be a campfire as well as a burn spot.

“Initially, I looked at the map and I could see where it looked like—the origin—where it started,” Klang said. “We came to that point latitude and longitude. Whether it started at that campfire or this campfire, I don’t know for sure at this point. They’re still doing investigation on that. We have our law enforcement experts in arson that are working that case.”

According to the National Park Service, wildfires can be caused from campfires being left unattended, burning debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, intentional acts of arson and more.

“In this case, I think this was maybe negligent that didn’t put the fire out fully,” Klang said. “Fire started at noon. You typically wouldn’t have a campfire at noon, so maybe it happened the night before too. Those are the things investigators will be looking at in trying to determine how this fire starter.”

Regardless of the reason, Klang hopes that the fire served a lesson to the alleged guilty party.

“We’re in a red flag warning,” Klang said. “Things are super dry right now, so fires are easily able to get away from you. Just because it looks like the fire is out doesn’t always mean that it’s out. You have to know how to put a fire out. If you’re not familiar with being in the outwards, then you’re not going to probably know exactly how to put that out.”

Klang says that suspects have not been determined yet.

Interviews will be conducted to zero in on people over the coming days.