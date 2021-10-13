Minnesota DNR Announces Funding Proposal to Address 2021 Drought Impact

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced a 13.3 million dollar funding proposal in response to the summer’s drought impacts on two natural resources, water and trees.

According to the release, the DNR proposed a three-million dollar funding for municipal, tribal and other community water suppliers to implement proactive water conservation measures related ot the built infrastructure, including finding and repairing leaks in pipes, meters, hydrants and treatment plants.

The DNR also proposed 5.5 million in funding to re-plant public and private forest lands where seedlings were irrevocably damaged by the drought and 4.5 million in community shade tree grants.

“This year’s drought was challenging on many natural resources fronts. While the DNR took necessary steps to mitigate the drought’s impacts, in accordance with the Statewide Drought Plan, more needs to be done,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “This proposal includes high-impact resiliency measures in order to conserve water and preserve our precious tree cover. This funding proposal will help protect the resources we all value and depend on for our quality of life in Minnesota.”

