Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota DFL Visits Bemidji In Statewide Bus Tour

Nathan Green
Nov. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota has one of the longest ballots the state has seen in about 50 years as voters will be filling not only local and state seats, but also who will represent the state in Washington, D.C.

That’s why the DFL isn’t taking the midterms lightly – they were traveling all over the state last weekend to get their final message out to supporters. In Bemidji, the DFL Bus brought all the heavy hitters, including candidate for governor Tim Walz, candidate for lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan, US House of Representatives candidate Joe Radinovich, and many more.

The DFL candidates say they will keep holding rallies all across the state up until Election Night.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Jeff Johnson Urges Minnesotans To Vote

Bemidji State University Hosting Panel On The Opioid Crisis

GOP Congressional Candidates Housley And Stauber Stop In Bemidji

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Seeking Group Volunteers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

Judge Rules In Bemidji City Council Campaign Finance Complaint

A Minnesota administrative law judge has ruled that there is probable cause that a candidate for Bemidji City Council violated a Minnesota
Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Judge Rules In Bemidji City Council Campaign Finance Complaint

Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Jeff Johnson Urges Minnesotans To Vote

Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Community Spotlight: CLC Hopes To See High Student Voter Turnout

Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Bemidji State University Hosting Panel On The Opioid Crisis

Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Beware Of Carbon Monoxide As You Turn On Your Heat

Posted on Nov. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.