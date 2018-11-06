Minnesota DFL Visits Bemidji In Statewide Bus Tour

Minnesota has one of the longest ballots the state has seen in about 50 years as voters will be filling not only local and state seats, but also who will represent the state in Washington, D.C.

That’s why the DFL isn’t taking the midterms lightly – they were traveling all over the state last weekend to get their final message out to supporters. In Bemidji, the DFL Bus brought all the heavy hitters, including candidate for governor Tim Walz, candidate for lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan, US House of Representatives candidate Joe Radinovich, and many more.

The DFL candidates say they will keep holding rallies all across the state up until Election Night.