Minnesota DFL Chairman Visits Beltrami County

Ken Martin, the chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, recently visited Beltrami County. The goal was to meet with local DFL leaders and northern Minnesota communities.

The 2022 election is more than a year away, but Martin says wanted to emphasize the steps forward he has seen for the state of Minnesota in a tumultuous time, while acknowledging there is still work to be done by the government at local, state, and national levels.

“We have to really dig deep and find some of the solutions to all of these questions that are still vexing the American people right now,” said Martin. “Look, I’m not here to say everything’s rosy, but I am here to say that we’ve made some – taken some big steps forward.”

The midterm elections in Minnesota begin in August of 2022.

