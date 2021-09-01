Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DFL Chairman Visits Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Aug. 31 2021

Ken Martin, the chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, recently visited Beltrami County. The goal was to meet with local DFL leaders and northern Minnesota communities.

The 2022 election is more than a year away, but Martin says wanted to emphasize the steps forward he has seen for the state of Minnesota in a tumultuous time, while acknowledging there is still work to be done by the government at local, state, and national levels.

“We have to really dig deep and find some of the solutions to all of these questions that are still vexing the American people right now,” said Martin. “Look, I’m not here to say everything’s rosy, but I am here to say that we’ve made some – taken some big steps forward.”

The midterm elections in Minnesota begin in August of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Professional Musky Tournament Trail Comes to Bemidji

3,882 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

High Demand for Hospital Beds in Minnesota, ICU Beds at 95%

North Country Park’s Natural Playground Officially Open in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.