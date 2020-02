Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota caucuses took place Tuesday evening across the state. This year, the caucuses no longer involve nominating presidential candidates, and instead, attendees discuss what issues and resolution should advance into the party platform and which delegates should be sent to the county and state conventions.

