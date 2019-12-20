Minnesota Deputy Accused Of Having Sex With A Bagley High School Student Resigns

BAGLEY, Minn. — A Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy accused of having sex with a 15-year-old high school student has left his position as a law officer.

Neil Dolan, 31, was arrested in November after allegedly having sex with a ninth grader at Bagley High School, where he worked as a school resource officer for the past decade. Police say it happened in his office at the school in 2017.

Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson said Dolan submitted his resignation on Dec. 13.

He’s due back in court in February, where he will face two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Dolan also served as the emergency manager for Clearwater County.