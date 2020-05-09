Minnesota Dept. Of Human Services Launches Webpage For Mental Health Awareness Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has launched a webpage with a broad range of mental health resources for those struggling with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed through the month of May, and the webpage will provide tools to reduce stress and anxiety during this difficult time. Emergency response phone numbers and online resources are available, as well as coping skills that can be beneficial in times of stress.

Anyone in need of mental health resources can visit the state COVID-19 response website.

