Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Dept. Of Human Services Launches Webpage For Mental Health Awareness Month

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has launched a webpage with a broad range of mental health resources for those struggling with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed through the month of May, and the webpage will provide tools to reduce stress and anxiety during this difficult time. Emergency response phone numbers and online resources are available, as well as coping skills that can be beneficial in times of stress.

Anyone in need of mental health resources can visit the state COVID-19 response website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Minnesota Bans Large In-Person High School and College Graduation Ceremonies

BSU Holds Virtual Celebration For Class of 2020

Sanford Health Set to Resume Elective Surgeries

Itasca County Discusses Police Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Minnesota Bans Large In-Person High School and College Graduation Ceremonies

Posted on May. 8 2020

BSU Holds Virtual Celebration For Class of 2020

Posted on May. 8 2020

Sanford Health Set to Resume Elective Surgeries

Posted on May. 8 2020

Itasca County Discusses Police Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on May. 8 2020

Brainerd Lakes Businesses Preparing For Pandemic Summer

Posted on May. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.