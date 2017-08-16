Minnesota Department Of Transportation Cautions Motorists Ahead Of Bicycle Tour

The annual Bicycling Around Minnesota tour runs Aug. 24-27 and motorists can expect to see an increased number of bicyclists on north Central Minnesota highways.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), nearly 300 bicyclists will travel through Bemidji, Walker, Park Rapids and Staples during the four days.

MnDOT is reminding all travelers to share the road and obey all traffic laws. Bicyclists and motorists share responsibility.

These are the eight “rules of the road” to follow:

1. Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted — such as interstates.

2. Bicyclists should ride on the road and in the same direction as traffic.

3. Motorists must maintain a 3-foot clearance at all times when passing a bicyclist.

4. Bicyclists must obey all traffic control signs and signals, just as motorists.

5. Motorists and bicyclists must yield the right of way to each other.

6. Bicyclists must signal their turns and should ride in a predictable manner.

7. Bicyclists must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it’s dark.

8. Bicyclists should always wear helmets and bright reflective gear.

For more information about the 2017 Bicycling Around Minnesota event, visit www.bambiketour.org.