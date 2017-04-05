Minnesota Department Of Human Services Awards Grants For People With Disabilities

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) is giving nearly a $1.8 million boost to service providers to help find new ways to promote integration of people with disabilities in their communities.

The 10 grants DHS is awarding is the first part of funding under state legislation for DHS to provide incentives for providers to achieve positive outcomes for people with disabilities, including employment and living in integrated settings.

“We are excited providers are innovating to make sure people with disabilities have opportunities to fully participate in their communities as workers and engaged citizens,” said DHS Assistant Commissioner Claire Wilson. “We hope to learn new, promising ways to help people with disabilities realize their life goals.”

Centers for Independent Living in the Twin Cities metro, Central Minnesota and Southeastern Minnesota will receive $149,962 to launch a civic engagement training and mentoring program to help 120 people with disabilities be effective self-advocates.