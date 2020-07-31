Minnesota Department of Health Reports 745 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health released their July 30th coronavirus situational update, which included 745 new cases along with five newly reported deaths.

The 745 new cases came from 14,821 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.0%, which is the third straight day that rate was at or above 5%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Wednesday was at 4.9%. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5%.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 298, down 12 from yesterday. 141 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 48 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 15

Cass County – 4

Crow Wing County – 13

Hubbard County – 4

Itasca County – 1

Koochiching County – 5

Mille Lacs County – 1

Polk County – 3

Roseau County – 1

Todd County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today