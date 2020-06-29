Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Department of Health Reports 315 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 29 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health released their June 29th coronavirus situational update, which included 315 new cases reported along with 10 deaths.

The overall numbers for the state of Minnesota are as follows:

  • Overall positive tests: 35,861
  • Total deaths related to coronavirus: 1,435
  • Total approximate number of completed tests: 592,955
  • Tests completed on 6-28: 7,335

Overall cases and deaths by County: 

  • Hennepin County leads the state of Minnesota in cases with now 11,365.
  • Crow Wing County has now 102 confirmed cases with 12 deaths related to coronavirus.
  • Beltrami County has 27 confirmed cases with 0 deaths related to COVID-19.
  • Cass County has 12 confirmed cases with 2 deaths reported
  • Wadena County has 15 confirmed cases with 0 deaths reported

Confirmed cases by age:

  • The Age 20-29 demographic leads the way in confirmed coronavirus cases with 7,514.
  • Age 30-39 is second with 7,082 confirmed cases.

Hospitalization situation:

Overall cases requiring hospitalization: 4,031

  • There are currently 278 cases requiring hospitalization in the state.
  • Overall, 3,603 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.

Gender situation:

  • Women have had 17,976 confirmed cases overall.
  • Men have had 14,246 confirmed cases overall.

