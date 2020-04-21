Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Department Of Health Releases Tuesday Coronavirus Update

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 21 2020

Minnesota’s Department of Health update for the state’s total pandemic impact for today, April 21st (these statistics date back to January 20th of 2020):

  • Total approximate number of completed tests: 47,697
  • Total positive COVID-19 Tests: 2,567
  • Deaths: 160
  • Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,254
  • Total cases requiring hospitalization: 629

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids to Be Temporarily Closed

Beltrami County Board Votes Against Motion to Request Reopening Businesses

Tips on Avoiding Scams Related to COVID-19

Latest Stories

Majority of MN COVID-19 Deaths Associated With Long-Term Care Facilities

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids to Be Temporarily Closed

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce Approves Reopen Brainerd Lakes Petition

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Beltrami County Board Votes Against Motion to Request Reopening Businesses

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Tips on Avoiding Scams Related to COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.