Minnesota Department Of Health Releases Tuesday Coronavirus Update
Minnesota’s Department of Health update for the state’s total pandemic impact for today, April 21st (these statistics date back to January 20th of 2020):
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 47,697
- Total positive COVID-19 Tests: 2,567
- Deaths: 160
- Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,254
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 629
