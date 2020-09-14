Minnesota Department of Health Officials Give Advice on Back-to-School Safety

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials are urging parents to be informed and aware of the guidelines for when their children can attend or need to stay home from school or child care.

“Staying home when you feel sick or have been exposed are some of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. The exclusion guidance helps people understand when they need to keep their children home from school or child care,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “Whether it’s parents and families, or teachers and child care staff, the attendance and exclusion guidance and home screening tool is a proven prevention method to stop spread in our child cares and schools.”

According to statistics kept by the MDH, of those licensed child care centers, certified centers, summer day camps, and school-age care programs with cases that were operating prior to the start of the school year, 70% only had one confirmed case.

“Our experience in child care over the summer has shown how effective these actions can be to keep kids healthy and centers in operation,” said Susan Klammer, lead epidemiologist for child care and schools. “We know it’s not easy for parents – or our students — who suddenly need to keep their children home for up to two weeks but it is a proven tool to help prevent spread and keep all of us safe. This will be critical to keeping children with the opportunity to learn in-person in our schools.”

The COVID-19 Decision Tree for People in Schools, Youth, and Child Care Programs (PDF) includes a full list of the more common and less common symptoms associated with the coronavirus, as well as guidance for individuals and their siblings or household contacts.

