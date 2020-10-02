Minnesota Department Of Health October 2nd Coronavirus Update
The Minnesota Department of Health released their statistical update in regards to the Coronavirus for October 2nd:
Overall, there were 1,184 new cases and ten new deaths related to the Coronavirus accounted in the update.
New Cases by County were as follows:
Aitkin (7) Beltrami (9) Cass (2) Clearwater (1) Crow Wing (17) Hubbard (7) Itasca (18) Mille Lacs (5) Morrison (8) Polk (6) Roseau (6)
None of the following county’s reported any deaths due to coronavirus.
Overall, Crow Wing County had the largest number of cases within the following county numbers from the viewing area and have now reached 601 confirmed cases with 18 deaths.
Brainerd High school (School District within Crow Wing County) is the midst of a two-week period shut-down due to a cluster of positive cases within the student body. According to Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent, Chris Lindholm, he is concerned about the rising level of cases within the county. He did mention that they will continue to monitor the situation in case of having to switch from the “Hybrid’ Learning model and pull back into full distanced learning.
Overall, there are now 101,366 confirmed positive cases in the State of Minnesota with 2,059 deaths.
