Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Department Of Health October 2nd Coronavirus Update

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 2 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health released their statistical update in regards to the Coronavirus for October 2nd:

Overall, there were 1,184 new cases and ten new deaths related to the Coronavirus accounted in the update.

New Cases by County were as follows:

Aitkin (7) Beltrami (9) Cass (2) Clearwater (1) Crow Wing (17) Hubbard (7) Itasca (18) Mille Lacs (5) Morrison (8) Polk (6) Roseau (6)

None of the following county’s reported any deaths due to coronavirus.

Overall, Crow Wing County had the largest number of cases within the following county numbers from the viewing area and have now reached 601 confirmed cases with 18 deaths.

Brainerd High school (School District within Crow Wing County) is the midst of a two-week period shut-down due to a cluster of positive cases within the student body. According to Pequot Lakes Schools Superintendent, Chris Lindholm, he is concerned about the rising level of cases within the county. He did mention that they will continue to monitor the situation in case of having to switch from the “Hybrid’ Learning model and pull back into full distanced learning.

Overall, there are now 101,366 confirmed positive cases in the State of Minnesota with 2,059 deaths.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Mass COVID-19 Testing Event Currently Taking Place in Bemidji

689 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

COVID-19 Testing Event Now Taking Place in Beltrami County

817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.