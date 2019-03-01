Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Department of Health Announces A Continuous Endemic

Malaak Khattab
Mar. 1 2019
A common respiratory disease is a continuous endemic in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota’s Department of Health Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a problem in the state. The most recent number of confirmed Pertussis cases that were reported since March 1, 2019 have been 56.

Pertussis is a disease caused by a bacteria that affects the lungs. It can be transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the best way to prevent the disease from spreading is to have children vaccinated and for adults to get booster shots.

 

