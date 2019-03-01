Minnesota Department of Health Announces A Continuous Endemic
A common respiratory disease is a continuous endemic in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota’s Department of Health Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a problem in the state. The most recent number of confirmed Pertussis cases that were reported since March 1, 2019 have been 56.
Pertussis is a disease caused by a bacteria that affects the lungs. It can be transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the best way to prevent the disease from spreading is to have children vaccinated and for adults to get booster shots.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More
Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More
This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More
Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More