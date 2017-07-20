Minnesota Department of Education Approves Transgender Toolkit
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Education will begin distributing a new guide for schools on dealing with transgender and gender non-conforming students.
Department deputy commissioner Charlene Briner says the toolkit of resources and best practices isn’t meant to be a mandate for schools, but rather to help administrators and others deal with issues that may be uncomfortable, both for the community and families of transgender individuals.
KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2tKA5iO ) reports the 11-page document has topics that include pronoun use for transgender students, as well as bathroom policies and locker room privacy concerns.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More