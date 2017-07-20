DONATE

Minnesota Department of Education Approves Transgender Toolkit

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 20 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Education will begin distributing a new guide for schools on dealing with transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Department deputy commissioner Charlene Briner says the toolkit of resources and best practices isn’t meant to be a mandate for schools, but rather to help administrators and others deal with issues that may be uncomfortable, both for the community and families of transgender individuals.

KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2tKA5iO ) reports the 11-page document has topics that include pronoun use for transgender students, as well as bathroom policies and locker room privacy concerns.

