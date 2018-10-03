Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Democratic Officials Send Ellison Case To Police

Josh Peterson
Oct. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic officials asked Minneapolis police on Wednesday to investigate allegations of domestic abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison, after an attorney with links to the party found that the woman’s claims were unsubstantiated.

An ex-girlfriend of Ellison, Karen Monahan, alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities at her in 2016.

A draft report of an investigation requested by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party found that Monahan’s claims were unsubstantiated . Since the report was leaked Monday, the DFL has said it wanted law enforcement to conduct an objective investigation.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal asked Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to review the case, citing a conflict of interest because Ellison’s son is on the City Council. But Backstrom said Tuesday he’d review it only if police investigated first .

The DFL forwarded the initial review to police Wednesday.

Ellison, a deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee who is now running for Minnesota attorney general, has denied the allegation. His attorney, Carla Kjellberg, said in a statement Tuesday that law enforcement has no jurisdiction because Monahan never made a police report.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether police would investigate a report at the request of the DFL, as police typically investigate reports made by alleged victims. Questions were referred to the City Attorney’s Office, and a message left with a city spokeswoman wasn’t immediately returned.

Monahan’s attorney, Andrew Parker, has said Monahan would cooperate with any investigation.

Ellison was first elected to his Minneapolis congressional district in 2006 and emerged as a leader among liberal Democrats, including co-chairing the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He and Monahan dated for several years but broke up before she accused him of physical abuse.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Have A Question For A Candidate? Submit One Here!

Officials Trying To Find Shelter For Homeless At Minneapolis Encampment

Johnson’s GOP Primary Upset Sparks Fundraising Surge

Minnesota’s Wolf Population Remains Stable

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Historical Society To Invoke Walt Whitman For Their Fall Gala

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Historical Society To Invoke Walt Whitman For Their Fall Gala

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Brainerd Girls Soccer Falls To Moorhead

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Nevis Volleyball Wins Over Northome/Kelliher In Straight Sets

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Blackduck Volleyball Beats Red Lake

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

BSU Soccer Climbs to 6th Nationally

Posted on Oct. 3 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.