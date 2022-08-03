Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Looking for New Director

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2022

The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is looking for a new executive director.

Current executive director Craig Engwall has accepted an offer to pursue a new conservation opportunity. Engwall has served as the MDHA executive director for about seven-and-a-half years.

MDHA officials say their mission is to ensure the preservation and enhancement of wild deer hunting opportunities through habitat, education, advocacy, and legislation.

Executive director applications from potential candidates will be accepted through August 26th. The job posting can be found on the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association website.

