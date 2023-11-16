Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Deer Harvest Numbers Decline from 2022

Lakeland News — Nov. 16 2023

Deer hunters in the state are having less success this deer hunting season.

Deer harvest from the start of archery season to early this week is behind last year at this time by 7%. It’s 9% behind the five-year average and is 2% behind the 10-year average.

Overall, statewide harvest for the nine-day firearms season was 5% below last year’s nine-day harvest and 16% below the five-year average. As expected, in those areas most severely hit by winter in northern Minnesota the last few years, harvest is considerably down.

License sales have ticked up a bit and are 3% below last year as of Monday after the second weekend of the firearms season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Mankato, MN Man Among 5 Soldiers Dead in Helicopter Crash

North Dakota State Makes New Scholarship to Compete with MN Free Tuition Program

Submissions for Minnesota’s New State Flag and Seal Unveiled

Opening Weekend Deer Harvest in MN Down from Last Year

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.