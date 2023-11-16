Minnesota Deer Harvest Numbers Decline from 2022

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Deer hunters in the state are having less success this deer hunting season.

Deer harvest from the start of archery season to early this week is behind last year at this time by 7%. It’s 9% behind the five-year average and is 2% behind the 10-year average.

Overall, statewide harvest for the nine-day firearms season was 5% below last year’s nine-day harvest and 16% below the five-year average. As expected, in those areas most severely hit by winter in northern Minnesota the last few years, harvest is considerably down.

License sales have ticked up a bit and are 3% below last year as of Monday after the second weekend of the firearms season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today