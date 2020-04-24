Minnesota Deaths From COVID-19 Reach 200

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 200 on Thursday, the state Health Department reported.

21 new deaths were reported, the highest one-day death toll from the pandemic, passing the previous daily high of 19 reported Wednesday. 20 of those 21 deaths were from people in long-term care facilities, most in their 80s and 90s.

The department also reported 221 new confirmed cases, another one-day high, raising Minnesota’s total to 2,942. Governor Walz says with the high increase of testing expected soon, the total of confirmed cases is expected to rise significantly.

There are now 47 cases in all reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

Crow Wing County – 20

Beltrami County – 6

Cass County – 5

Polk County, Todd County – 3 each

Itasca County, Clearwater County – 2 each

Aitkin, Koochiching, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Roseau Counties – 1 each

The only death in Lakeland country was reported in Mille Lacs County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today