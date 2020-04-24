Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Deaths From COVID-19 Reach 200

Nathan Green — Apr. 23 2020

Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 200 on Thursday, the state Health Department reported.

21 new deaths were reported, the highest one-day death toll from the pandemic, passing the previous daily high of 19 reported Wednesday. 20 of those 21 deaths were from people in long-term care facilities, most in their 80s and 90s.

The department also reported 221 new confirmed cases, another one-day high, raising Minnesota’s total to 2,942. Governor Walz says with the high increase of testing expected soon, the total of confirmed cases is expected to rise significantly.

There are now 47 cases in all reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Crow Wing County – 20
  • Beltrami County – 6
  • Cass County – 5
  • Polk County, Todd County – 3 each
  • Itasca County, Clearwater County – 2 each
  • Aitkin, Koochiching, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Roseau Counties – 1 each

The only death in Lakeland country was reported in Mille Lacs County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Walz Orders Schools to Stay Closed Through Remainder of Academic Year

Rural Minnesota Faces Unique Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Gifts of Hope Offers Donations to Business Affected by COVID-19

Brainerd Area Sees Drop in Crime Numbers During Stay-at-Home Order

Latest Stories

Walz Orders Schools to Stay Closed Through Remainder of Academic Year

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Rural Minnesota Faces Unique Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Gifts of Hope Offers Donations to Business Affected by COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Brainerd Area Sees Drop in Crime Numbers During Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Crow Wing County Releasing Weekly Advice For Those Struggling With Anxiety

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.