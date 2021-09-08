Minnesota COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 8
The state today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,777 new coronavirus cases. Newly reported cases and deaths include those from Saturday, September 4 to Tuesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.
There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 to 84.
The new cases came from 81167 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 431 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 34
- Cass – 68
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 85
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 46
- Koochiching – 19
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 37
- Morrison – 37
- Polk – 23
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 25
- Wadena – 13
