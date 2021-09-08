Lakeland PBS

Minnesota COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 8

BJ WaltersSep. 8 2021

The state today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,777 new coronavirus cases. Newly reported cases and deaths include those from Saturday, September 4 to Tuesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 to 84.

The new cases came from 81167 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 431 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 13
  • Beltrami – 34
  • Cass – 68
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 85
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 46
  • Koochiching – 19
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 37
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 23
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 25
  • Wadena – 13

