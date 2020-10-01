Lakeland PBS

Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000

Betsy Melin — Oct. 1 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 1,066 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths today. The new cases lead to the total cumulative cases so far in the state now passing 100,000. There have been 100,200 positive tests.

The 1,066 new cases came from a total of 25,108 tests. That is more than double the tests yesterday. The case positivity rate is at 4.2%.

Cumulatively, there have now been 7,758 cases admitted to a hospital, with 2,148 admitted to an ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 65 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 17
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 19
  • Hubbard –11
  • Itasca – 10
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 8
  • Wadena – 1

