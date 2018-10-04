Minnesota Court Of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments In Brainerd

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals visited Brainerd today as part of the court’s effort to hear arguments in communities across Minnesota.

The Court of Appeals heard four oral arguments at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center which were open to the public. The Court of Appeals provides citizens with prompt and deliberate review of all final decisions of the trial courts, state agencies, and local governments. The Court’s decisions are the final ruling of about 95 percent of the 2,000 to 2,400 appeals they hear every year.

“It’s really important that the people understand and trust the judicial system and how do they do that if they don’t understand how it works. So this is really part of helping people understand what judges do. To be able to come and watch us in action. It’s also more convenient for the parties and the lawyers where they don’t have to travel all the way to St. Paul,” said Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Lucinda Jesson who presided over the hearings in Brainerd. “Instead we’re coming to them.”

The Court of Appeals will travel to St. Cloud to hear arguments later this month.