Minnesota Court of Appeals Hears Line 3 Arguments

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has heard arguments over Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 project in northern Minnesota, which opponents are calling unnecessary due to an eventual decline in the demand for oil.

Enbridge broke ground on the replacement pipeline in December after receiving a construction stormwater permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday. The three-judge panel questioned Enbridge and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission about whether there will be long-term demand for oil brought in by the pipeline. The court is expected to issue a decision by June.

