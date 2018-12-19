Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Could Lose U.S. House Seat, Despite Population Growth

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 19 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show Minnesota’s population continues to grow. But the state demographer warns Minnesota could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 census.

According to the Census Bureau, Minnesota’s population grew by 43,000 people between 2017 and 2018. That puts the state’s population over 5.6 million.

It’s the second consecutive year that state-to-state migration has meant a net gain of residents to Minnesota. That’s after 15 years of consecutive net losses before 2017.

State Demographer Susan Brower says Minnesota’s population growth over the past year is strong for a Midwestern state. But Brower warns that other regions are growing faster than the Midwest, and that Minnesota could lose a congressional seat.

The 2020 census will determine the number of Minnesota’s seats in the U.S. House.

