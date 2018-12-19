Minnesota Could Lose U.S. House Seat, Despite Population Growth

According to the Census Bureau, Minnesota’s population grew by 43,000 people between 2017 and 2018. That puts the state’s population over 5.6 million.
It’s the second consecutive year that state-to-state migration has meant a net gain of residents to Minnesota. That’s after 15 years of consecutive net losses before 2017.
State Demographer Susan Brower says Minnesota’s population growth over the past year is strong for a Midwestern state. But Brower warns that other regions are growing faster than the Midwest, and that Minnesota could lose a congressional seat.
The 2020 census will determine the number of Minnesota’s seats in the U.S. House.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
This is a completely misleading story personally knowing the truth.... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More