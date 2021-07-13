Lakeland PBS

Minnesota City Gives Warning After Massive Goldfish Found in Lake

Lakeland News — Jul. 12 2021

The city of Burnsville has shared shocking photos on social media of a massive, overgrown goldfish on Friday that was found in a Minnesota lake, serving as a warning to anyone thinking of dumping unwanted goldfish in a lake, stream, or pond.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, goldfish are not allowed to be released in public waters. The main reason is that they can rapidly reproduce, causing a headache when they need to be removed. The city also tweeted that “they grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality.”

The DNR recommends finding another owner or reaching out to a veterinarian or pet retailer for proper disposal.

