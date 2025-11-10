‘Minnesota Citizens for the Arts’ Discusses Economic Impact of Arts Statewide

Representatives from Minnesota Citizens for the Arts held an event at Central Lakes College in Brainerd last month to highlight new data on the powerful role of arts and culture on the state’s economy.

The Creative Minnesota: Economic Impact of the Arts 2025 report shows that in 2024, the nonprofit arts and culture sector generated $1.6 billion in total economic impact statewide, supported 138,360 creative workers, and drew 17.7 million attendees to events. Altogether, non-profit and for-profit art is a $13.8 billion industry in Minnesota and is a bigger industry sector than agriculture and forestry.