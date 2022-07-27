Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Members Vote to Remove Blood Quantum Requirement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The majority of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe members who voted would like to see the MCT drop the blood quantum requirement in place.

Currently, individuals must have 25% tribal blood to become enrolled members.

Close to 8,000 band members from six tribes in Minnesota recently voted in an advisory referendum. 64% said the requirement should be removed, and 57% said individual bands or reservations should be able to determine their own membership requirement.

Those against the requirement, which started in the 1960s, point to declining tribal populations as tribal members marry non-members. Those who’d like to keep the requirement in place are concerned that increased enrollment would lead to problems with lack of housing and other resources.

The advisory vote does not chance the requirement, but it gives guidance to the executive committee, which next meets in October.

The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe includes the Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, White Earth, Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage reservations. Red Lake Nation is not part of the MCT.

