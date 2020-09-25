Minnesota Changing How COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Reported

Click to print (Opens in new window)

State health officials said yesterday that there would be changes on how hospitalizations are going to be reported.

The state will no longer be listing total current hospitalizations and people in ICU. Beginning Thursday, the data released now reflects new admissions rather than daily counts of people in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.

The state reported only two new admission on Thursday due to a lag in reporting from hospitals. Health officials, though, say there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations following a month-long decline. On Wednesday, the seven-day average for COVID-19 admissions per day was 42, compared to an average of 30 two weeks ago.

