Minnesota Chamber Visits Bemidji on Statewide Policy Tour
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce was in Bemidji last week on their semi-annual Statewide Policy Tour to discuss how actions at the state capitol impact Minnesota businesses.
During last week’s stop in Bemidji at PotlatchDeltic, Minnesota Chamber president and CEO Doug Loon discussed details on payroll taxes, health care, mandatory leave proposals, and other critical issues to running a business in the state.
The Chamber will continue to host tours based on various geographic regions within the state. The next tour will take place on Wednesday, June 15th in Duluth.
