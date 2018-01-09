DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Chamber Stops in Brainerd for Policy Tour

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Chamber Statewide Policy Tour is making 12 stops throughout Minnesota to best prepare for the 2018 legislative session.

“We get around the state and hear directly from employers about the issues that they care about and make sure when we go to the legislature we are going with a consensus agenda, it’s well informed and we understand what is foremost on employer’s minds in terms of growing and succeeding in the state of Minnesota,” said Laura Bordelon the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President.

Today, issues related to the workforce shortage were discussed at length.

“The past 15 years, the state of Minnesota has been losing more people domestically than adding,” Bordelon said. “What that means is more people are moving out of Minnesota than moving in from other states and that is a challenge for us.”

Also a top concern for Minnesotans is the high business taxes.

“We have a lot of work to be more competitive and we will be pushing with the legislature and talking with them non-stop about how to be more competitive on tax rates,” Bordelon said. “That’s always a top concern for employers and it might even be more so this year with the federal tax changes.”

And with many other changes on the way in the political landscape.

“Governor’s race, Senate races, legislative races, it’s a political year and that will dominate a lot of what is going to happen,” Bordelon said.

But even with some uncertainty there are areas the Minnesota Chamber is happy to keep as it is.

“We are renowned for this fabulous, reliable, smart and capable workforce, it’s one of our greatest assets and we want to keep that going,” Bordelon said.

Along with a strong creative workforce.

“Minnesotans are very smart and very capable of developing new things,” Bordelon said. “Goods and services help us maintain that competitive edge and a very robust economy comparative to the rest of the nation.”

With the state ranked fourth in the nation for patents per capita.

“It’s always a wonderful opportunity to hear what is going on at the state level and how as a group of businesses we might be able to affect change,” said Twyla Flaws the Clow Stamping Personnel Manager.

Change to create a stable community.

“A lot of times when you don’t put those additional burdens on businesses, they invest back into their communities and their people,” said Matt Kilian the Brainerd Lakes Chamber President. “If we can bring that message to the state legislature that is exactly what we want to do.”

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Schools Referendum Questions Finalized

Lakeland Announces New Name & Brand

Area Resorts Team Up With Brainerd Special Education Program

Local Businesses Take Part in Health Initiative

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Ladies and gentleman start your engines! Another season of ice racing in laport kicks off its 2018 season on Garfield Lake. Last Saturday was a
Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Major Receives Stayed Sentence

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Performance

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Brainerd Schools Referendum Questions Finalized

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.