Minnesota Breaks COVID-19 Case Positivity and Growth Records

Minnesota has broken another record for COVID-19 case positivity as the state sees the most cases it has reported at one time – albeit from data collected over a three-day period.

On Tuesday, the state reported 28 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 29,487 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Todd County between the ages of 40 and 44

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has broken another record and now sits at 19.1%. The state is also now seeing record case growth, with 134.4 new cases per 100,000 people, more than the previous record of 125.8 per 100,000 set in November of 2020.

There are currently 1,528 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from a week ago when there were 1,371 hospitalized. But the number of ICU beds in use has declined overall in the past week, with 263 people currently in ICU beds compared to 293 a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,311 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 34

Beltrami – 125

Cass – 87

Clearwater – 12

Crow Wing – 250

Hubbard – 56

Itasca – 228

Koochiching – 24

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 21

Mille Lacs – 86

Morrison – 78

Polk – 113

Roseau – 33

Todd – 107

Wadena – 53

