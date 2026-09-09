Minnesota-Born Nature Photographer Hosts Exhibit of His Work in Crosslake

National award-winning nature and wildlife photographer Mark J. Harlow stopped by the city of Crosslake last Thursday to share his work with the community.

Harlow is a native of Minnesota and has let his surroundings serve as vital inspirations for his photography work.

“I would kick, scream, and holler and cry for my dad to take me with when he would go hunting and trapping,” he said. “Got conditioned to the extreme temperatures and conditions right out at an early age, but even then I was noticing my surroundings, and how unique nature is and how fascinating it was.”

Harlow, who shot his first photograph 50 years ago, utilizes a minimalistic photo style and has staunch image capturing and editing ethics. He abides by a motto to photograph like you will be judged on your work straight out of the camera.

“Fast forwarding to when I was a young teenager and my dad again, we would go out target shooting with just .22 single shot guns, and he’s the one that taught me how to breathe and do trigger pull, and concentrate and take pride in your shot,” he explained. “That was seared into my brain way back then and I carried it into my photography.”

While Harlow has done plenty of photography work in Minnesota, he has expanded his horizons outside the state, which was evident in the photos on display.

“Early in my career, I actually did spend a lot of time out west,” stated Harlow. “I kind of did it backwards. I would also venture up into the different parks in Montana and Glacier, and I don’t go to contained zoos or conservation centers or anything like that. Everything I do is unscripted.”

Harlow also discussed his documentary journey with those in attendance, sharing two subjects he’s worked on for seven years each. One centers around common loons, while the other centers on winter otters, and both animals have shaped Harlow’s love for both wildlife and nature.

“The more that I pursued loons, the more that I was fascinated by them because they’re so unique and they’re so unpredictable, and have so much personality,” he added. “They drew me into their world every time I’d go out and have a great encounter.”

Harlow hopes to complete his work documenting loons and winter otters by the end of August next year.